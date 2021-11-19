Farm laws: A retreat in the face of polls

The central government has withdrawn the three controversial farm laws it had legislated last year when the farmers’ agitation against them is about to complete one year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, significantly on Guru Nanak Day as Sikh farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western UP have led the agitation. It is the longest and most resolute agitation ever resorted to by farmers in the country and the government has finally decided to step back, after trying to defeat it in various ways and even branding the agitators anti-nationals. It had all along held that the laws are in the interest of the farmers and would positively change farming in the country by modernising it and integrating it better with the larger economy. But the farmers have seen them as measures for corporatisation of agriculture and undermining their autonomy. The government’s promise that it would ensure that the farmers’ interests are protected did not appeal to them.

Also read: Centre to withdraw farm laws but shadow of protest will linger long

The Prime Minister has accepted this and said that the government had decided to withdraw the laws because it could not convince the farmers of their value. The real reason for the government’s retreat on such a major issue, however, could only be the approaching Assembly elections in some states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The elections in UP are very important for the BJP. The alienation of the Jat farmers in western UP would have hurt the party’s prospects in the state as they are in a position to influence results in many seats. The Samajwadi Party, which has allied with the Jat-dominated Rashtriya Lok Dal, led by Jayant Singh, has emerged as a strong challenger to the BJP in these seats. The BJP does not have a big stake in Punjab. But its long-time ally, the Akali Dal, had parted company with it because of the farm laws. It will try to win the ally back and make an impact in the elections, along with Capt. Amarinder Singh’s newly launched party.

The political dimension of the decision was clear from the emphasis in the Prime Minister’s address on the welfare of farmers and the various schemes the government has launched for them. The farmers have not withdrawn their agitation and have said that they will wait for the repeal of the laws by Parliament. Opposition parties have described it as a victory of the farmers and said that it was inspired not by a change of heart or love of farmers but by the fear of losing elections. In 2015, the Modi government had withdrawn the contentious land acquisition ordinances in the face of protests by farmers ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar. It has done so again.

Check out latest DH videos here