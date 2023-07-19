Paris non-outcomes need explanation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France last week reaffirmed the special relationship between the two countries. The visit marked the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership. Modi was the chief guest at the Bastille Day parade, which also saw Indian tri-service participation, and he was awarded France’s highest honour. Apart from the Prime Minister’s meetings with President Emmanuel Macron, there were a number of agreements between the two countries.

They also issued a ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap for the development of the strategic partnership covering defence, space, nuclear energy, climate change, education and people-to-people ties. There was also agreement on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes military and naval exchanges and a development fund to help countries in the region.

Read | Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

These covered a broad swathe of areas of cooperation between the two countries and they together make for a comprehensive relationship. Cooperation in the economic and financial sector and improvement in trade is also on the agenda. France has been a strong and steadfast friend of India for decades, and the relationship has expanded over the past two decades. France was the only significant western nation that did not impose sanctions on India after the 1998 nuclear tests. Even when there were differences between the two countries on global issues, they have not allowed them to influence the bilateral relationship. They have also each kept distance from each other’s internal matters. The close relationship and the roadmap for collaboration in various fields would benefit both countries in the short and long terms.

Yet, it seems the two sides could not sew up agreements on important defence deals and co-development promises that were much hyped up ahead of the visit and which should have formed the very crux of it to substantiate the sentiments expressed in the strategic roadmaps. The two countries were expected to announce three significant defence deals during the visit. India was to buy 26 Rafale-M fighters and build three more Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy. The two countries were also expected to sign an agreement to co-develop a jet engine for India’s proposed fifth generation fighter. The government had even armed itself with necessary prior approvals for these before going to Paris. Yet, neither the roadmap statements nor an outcomes statement on the visit even mention the Rafale-M deal. On jet engine co-development and the submarines, there are only vague statements: “India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance”; India and France will extend…cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. What happened?