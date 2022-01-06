PM's security breach: Leave politics out, probe professionally

There are different versions of and explanations about the incident in Punjab when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a road flyover for about 15-20 minutes on Wednesday. But the most important fact that should not be lost sight of in the politics over the matter is that there was a major security lapse. The Prime Minister was stuck because his route was blocked by protesting farmers. He had taken the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur after landing in Bathinda. This was a change of plan said to have been forced by inclement weather.

The programme was eventually cancelled and the Prime Minister returned to Delhi. The Union Home Ministry has termed it rightly as a security lapse and called for a report from the Punjab government. The BJP has blamed the state government for the lapse. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed regret for the incident but has said that there was no threat to the Prime Minister’s security. The state government has ordered an inquiry, too.

The Punjab government has said that it had no information about the change of route affected at the last minute. Congress has said that the programme was cancelled because the BJP had failed to attract a crowd to listen to the Prime Minister. The return of the Prime Minister without attending the function lent much drama to the incident. The political slugfest that has erupted should not obfuscate the main issue that is involved in the incident. A lot of planning is involved in the Prime Minister’s travels and many agencies have their roles in ensuring fool-proof security.

There are different layers, alternative plans and strategies to deal with even the most unexpected contingencies. It is not known if the chances of a sudden protest and a blockade had been taken into consideration. The cancellation of the programme should be the last option because there is an admission of failure in it. But that would also be the only option when the Prime Minister’s safety could not be ensured.

The investigation should be done professionally and should identify and pinpoint the individuals or agencies who were responsible for the lapse, without being influenced by politics. The Prime Minister’s security is not a political issue. India has paid a high price with the death of two Prime Ministers for lapses in security.

There have also been breaches of security without serious damage, as when Indira Gandhi was struck with a stone at a meeting or when her cavalcade was attacked. But these are different and more difficult times and there cannot be any laxity or complacency in ensuring the safety and security of the Prime Minister or, indeed, of anyone.

