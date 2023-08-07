Fix basic civic services first

1. Implement Good Governance: At the moment, what we are witnessing is bad governance—lack of transparency, inefficiency, apathy, inordinate delays in the execution of projects and delivery of services, poor quality infrastructure, and corruption at all levels of administration. The premier institutions of the BBMP and BDA are steeped in corruption and don’t respond to people’s grievances. Hence, putting all the city institutions in order should be the first priority. This is going to be an extremely difficult task, and the government cannot rely on the existing staff to deliver goods. Drastic institutional reforms are required, which will take time; for the present, it would be necessary to engage trained professionals on a temporary/part-time basis in areas like urban planning and project management, infrastructure development, solid waste management, and traffic management.