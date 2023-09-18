From NEP to SEP, state must craft a clear path for quality education

The State Council for Higher Education must be revamped with distinguished academicians as vice chairman and members. Secondly, like the University Grants Commission, it could be renamed the State Commission for Higher Education, with a defined role for the sustenance of quality and implementation of policy. It should not be treated as an adjunct to the state department of higher education. There must be a State Assessment and Accreditation Wing akin to NAAC attached to the Council or Commission to periodically evaluate the performance of all colleges—government, aided, and unaided.