From Uzbekistan with love

At the ancient Juma mosque, two young schoolboys accosted me. “You Indian, you speak English; your name”? Soon, their friends and teacher chimed in. They were keen to know the city I came from, where I worked, and how I knew English! As we spoke, some students clicked selfies with us, and others eyed us with a mix of awe and curiosity. A cute fellow told my wife, “I love you,” and scampered away.