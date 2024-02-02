Groundwater is vanishing worldwide, but it can be rescued

Of course, surface-water supplies like the Colorado River increasingly have their own problems with climate, mismanagement, pollution, saltwater incursion and drought. They are no magic fountain for replenishing groundwater supply. Demand-side fixes — taxes, often, but also conservation drives — are necessary, too, even if they are more politically painful.

The Bangkok basin in Thailand, part of a system that supplies water to more than 11 million people, suffered from groundwater loss for decades — more than 2 feet a year between 1980 and 2000, according to the study data. The land under Bangkok was sinking, and the quality of drinking water was deteriorating.

Soon after the turn of the century, the Thai government started to ratchet up groundwater-use charges it had first imposed in the 1980s, increasing them from 3.5 baht per cubic meter to 17 baht. Lo and behold, local aquifers recovered, so much that the government was able to slightly lower the charges in 2012. Rising costs recently forced Thai authorities to raise rates for the first time in 23 years.

One thing Tucson and Bangkok have in common, aside maybe from relentless heat and beautiful landscapes, is what Megdal calls “water consciousness.” Both struggled to manage water supplies for a long time before finding solutions, making it easier to ask people to sacrifice. As the planet warms and rainfall becomes less predictable, more sacrifices are inevitable.

“Somebody in Tucson might say we use less water than others,” Megdal said. “But there’s still room to use even less. There are lots of actions authorities can take to stress the need to reduce water use.”

In some lucky places, nature will do much of the work: More than half the aquifers that have refilled since the turn of the century were in areas where rainfall had increased, according to the study. Unfortunately, such areas are increasingly rare. As the planet warms, more people will need to develop water consciousness: understanding the scarcity of this resource and, when necessary and done fairly, pricing that resource to reflect its true value.