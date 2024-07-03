Guru and liberation

Now how can this be solved? It is possible to solve it only on the basis of trust. No amount of belief can liberate them from their impressions. As, when imagination and memory, intelligence, and ego come together they become creators of appearances. Parallel creation begins to reflect in consciousness, which proves delusional to the ‘creator’ or the ego, which is the false identity. It seems real to the senses when the latter haven’t become as pure as they should be, to become worthy of perceiving the unreal and the untrue in order to realise the real and the true. Realisation cannot be perceived, it is not a perception. It is real. That’s how it is known in every one’s subjective experience that realisation and liberation are not two separable entities.