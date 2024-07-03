Guru and liberation

Although the experience of attaining liberation is subjective, one’s liberation is always held in the eye of the ‘other’. Guru is the perennial/ quintessential/ eternal ‘other’. None gets liberated in one’s own being or self. In reality, essentially, one is always liberated. It sounds incomprehensible, even absurd, but only so long as one doesn’t know the reality. As one transcends the world and overcomes the sense of being born, one begins to realise the reality and then absurdities will make way for meaning. In relation to the world liberation alone is real but it can’t be understood unless one subjectively experiences it beyond doubt.
Among seekers, the ones who don’t experience liberation, mostly due to laziness and self-doubt, keep propagating dogmas and superficial identities as they are incapable of trusting their own selves. This tussle in their minds between believing and trusting is the tussle between impurities and purity. False identity or ego in human frame finds it satiating to ‘believe in something or someone’ as the supreme entity. Ego survives when it has no living master to demolish (purify) it and, lead it to dissolve itself, in the right way so that one could see the reality and trust one’s own self.
People’s minds are so complicated that when a truthful mind presents itself as a mirror before them they see the picture of their own knotted mind in it and begin to believe that the picture reflected in the mirror is the picture of the mind of the mirror. Kabir beautifully said, “Saanch kahen mohi maaran aavai jhuth kahai patiyaana” (when I lie they believe me but when I say the truth they don’t trust me).
Now how can this be solved? It is possible to solve it only on the basis of trust. No amount of belief can liberate them from their impressions. As, when imagination and memory, intelligence, and ego come together they become creators of appearances. Parallel creation begins to reflect in consciousness, which proves delusional to the ‘creator’ or the ego, which is the false identity. It seems real to the senses when the latter haven’t become as pure as they should be, to become worthy of perceiving the unreal and the untrue in order to realise the real and the true. Realisation cannot be perceived, it is not a perception. It is real. That’s how it is known in every one’s subjective experience that realisation and liberation are not two separable entities.
Like the moment and eternity, realisation and liberation are also the two sides of the one and only coin that exists in the reality as the real.