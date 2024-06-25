Harshness destroys, gentleness shapes

Aesop’s fable teaches a valuable lesson that gentleness always wins out over force. Once the Wind and the Sun entered into a debate over who was more powerful and influential. The Wind claimed that it was more powerful, while the Sun felt that it was supreme. They agreed to a contest.

They said that whoever could make a person remove his coat would win. So they picked a man who was making his way home on a long trip by foot. The Wind went first. It blew hard so that the man’s coat comes off. It huffed and puffed. But the harder the wind blew, the more intently the man wrapped his coat tightly around himself.

The Wind tried for a long time to get the man to take his coat off, but miserably failed. Next, the Sun had its turn. It began to send warm rays down, gently upon the man. After a while the man began to feel warm. He unbuttoned his coat. The sun continued to shine on him. Finally, the man felt warm enough and took off his coat. With a smile, the Sun said to the Wind, “As you can see, my warm, loving ways made him remove his coat, while your strong, forceful ways caused him to resist.”