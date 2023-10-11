How will the Saudis play their oil hand now?

The extra barrels from weak sanctions enforcement translated into a huge windfall for Tehran; the cash can be used without any restrictions. According to my calculations, Iran is making about $1.5 billion a month more at current oil prices than if its output remained capped at the October 2022 level.

Over a year, that’s about $18 billion and makes the current debate in Washington about the $6 billion of South Korean money transferred to a bank in Qatar for Iran to buy food and medicines look like a distraction.