If Rama isn’t beyond reproach, can our politicians be?

Traditionally, two events cast a shadow over Rama’s image as the perfect man -- the first, of course, is his treatment, and consequent abandonment of Sita, who loves him so dearly. And the second, which we shall speak of today, is Rama’s killing of Vali, the Vanara king and Sugriva’s brother. In case you needed a quick refresher course on the Ramayana, here it is briefly. When Rama is exiled by his father, and Sita is kidnapped by Ravana, Rama needs help to find her. He strikes up a friendship with the exiled Vanara king Sugriva based on personal tragedy -- Sugriva’s mighty brother Vali has exiled him due to a misunderstanding and Sugriva wants him killed. In return, Sugriva is to help Rama locate the missing Sita.