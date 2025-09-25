Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
In a sudden shift, Trump says Ukraine can win the war

In a sudden shift, Trump says Ukraine can win the war

President Donald Trump’s pivot could give him room to distance himself from a conflict that he once promised to solve in days or weeks
International New York Times
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 19:54 IST
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 19:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
United StatesUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald TrumpOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us