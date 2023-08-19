In all fairness, shun the dark bias

In the northern regions of India, where fair skin is often prized, individuals with dusky complexions frequently experience taunts and derogatory comments, especially during their school years. Even the grown-ups do not restrain from taunting others. Cricketer Daren Samy, hailing from the West Indies, discovered belatedly that his teammates referred to him as ‘Kalu,’ which means “Blackie” due to his dark complexion. This derogatory nickname was demeaning, and his fair-skinned teammates appeared to hold an unfair advantage over their darker-skinned counterparts.