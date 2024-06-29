In her crisp defense of Biden, Harris builds a case for herself

But another striking contrast — between Harris and her boss — was on the minds of Democrats as well. Although the prospect of removing Biden from the ticket remains far-fetched, Harris would most likely be one of a half-dozen candidates vying for the presidential nomination if Biden pulled out.

“You have to ask, how did we get here?” former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said Thursday evening, after Harris gave a strong post-debate interview on CNN. “How do we get to the point that we’re spending a whole lot of time talking about the vice president tonight, instead of talking about the president?”

Harris, 59, has spent much of her time as vice president struggling to distinguish herself in a role that is by definition a supporting one. Her polling has remained stubbornly low, tracking with Biden’s. And as recently as last year, some Democrats were privately fretting that she was a liability for the campaign.

Still, with the Biden campaign in crisis, there is a renewed focus on Harris as she tries to calm a panicking Democratic Party. On Friday in Nevada, she made her loyalty to Biden clear.

“In a real leader, character matters more than style,” Harris said. “Donald Trump simply does not have the character to be president of the United States.”

Harris has been campaigning intensely for months, winning praise from some former critics for her work on abortion rights, the Gaza Strip and Black maternal health.

Her aides say she connects with voters who are not a natural fit for Biden, such as minorities and younger voters. In a span of 12 hours this month, she traveled to Atlanta to speak about economic opportunities for Black men, who have wavered in their support for Biden, before traveling to a summit in Switzerland to rally support for Ukraine.

She has also become one of Biden’s fiercest defenders. In February, she delivered a legal takedown of the special counsel report that concluded that Biden was a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and had “diminished faculties in advancing age.”

On Friday, some Democrats said Harris’ performance after the debate was exactly what they had wanted to see on the debate stage in Atlanta.

She spoke about the administration’s position on abortion after Biden fumbled on an issue that should have been a slam-dunk for him. During her appearance on CNN, she sharply criticized Trump as being “all over the place” on the issue and focused on the fact that his Supreme Court picks were crucial to overturning Roe v. Wade.