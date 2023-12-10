In Kissinger’s death, China lost its greatest patriot

We know now that that’s not true. The Soviets did not begin to sign arms control pacts out of fear of being encircled by the US and a poverty-stricken China reeling under Mao’s cruel revolutions. Rather, they did so because by the mid-1960s, the Soviet General Staff had realised that the US had galloped ahead in technology. In particular, they feared that US semiconductor technology and compute power gave it the ability to launch a first strike on Soviet ICBMs and submarines and destroy a substantial part of the Soviet nuclear arsenal. The Soviets started to build their own copy of Silicon Valley – Zelenograd – in 1963, but it went nowhere. By the early-1970s, the American moon landing, its advances in chip technology, the then nascent GPS and internet (ARPAnet), all served to convince the Soviets that they could not compete. In fact, much before the US military itself realised it and theorised the ‘Revolution in Military Affairs’ (RMA) in the 1990s, the Soviet military had theorised a ‘Military Technical Revolution’ (MTR), gamed the scenarios, and concluded that they had lost.