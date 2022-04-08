If the leader falters, whither higher education?

When the National Education Policy spelt out its “forward-looking vision” for India’s higher education, it forgot to add that the person who heads universities should have an impeccable record. It goes without saying that the moral integrity of a Vice Chancellor needs to be flawless. “Yatha raja, thatha praja” was not said in vain.

It is surprising that a policy that hopes for a complete overhaul of universities has also failed to mention the academic requirements and principal obligations of the person who heads a university. When such institutions are dedicated to advanced study and research, the person heading them should be capable of not only administrative governance but academic leadership as well, if they have to nurture the best scholars in their respective fields. The 1966 Kothari Commission Report is a Bible in this respect. The state government should have no qualms in implementing the norms laid out in that report — whether it is establishing a new university or choosing a Vice Chancellor for it.

An important question to be asked is: What is the goal in establishing a university? Is it just a have a cluster of colleges offering various courses leading to a degree, and nothing beyond? Or, is it to offer job-oriented courses to suit current market needs? While the first would be a mere extension of high school education – which is why it is also known as Further Education in some countries – a vocational education concept will alter the very character of a university, which is certainly not a stepping stone for employment.

I remember when Nobel Laureate S Chandrasekhar visited India and was taken around reputed Indian universities, he mentioned the potential of such places to become centres of research. Deploring the tendency of regarding them as mere teaching institutions, he pointed out that the world’s greatest scientists were flourishing in universities, adding that outstanding contributions to science rarely emanated from mere teaching schools.

World-class universities are hubs of intensive research in multidisciplinary subjects that produce highly qualified professionals in every field. The best universities in the world which may offer undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programmes are also centres of demanding research. They have produced Nobel Laureates, like the University of Chicago. Those who head such universities have to be academic mentors, in addition to being administrative leaders. They must know how to nurture future scientists and leaders in the humanities. At the same time, they must be capable of generating funds through grants and donations to train such professionals.

Are these qualities carefully addressed while selecting a Vice Chancellor in our universities? Probably not, judging from the stranglehold of central and state governments over these essential institutions. Any university that is controlled by a government loses its freedom. Bangalore University lost it even before it was born.

Look at this opening clause in the Karnataka State Universities Act — The State Government shall constitute a search committee consisting of four persons, of whom one shall be nominated by the State Government itself. Again, the State Government shall appoint one of the other members as the Chairman of the committee. The Secretary to the government for higher education shall be the convenor of the search committee. This committee will submit to the State Government a panel of three persons. The State Government shall forward this panel to the Chancellor who shall, again with the concurrence of the State Government, appoint one person from the panel as the Vice Chancellor!

No interference by the State? Government monopoly in university matters, including the selection of a Vice Chancellor, is writ large in the KSU Act itself.

Bangalore University has had an eclectic collection of Vice Chancellors. The most remarkable among them being “the barefoot VC” who was a rationalist and who spent more time in debunking superstitious beliefs than governing the university. His term was short-lived. Then, there was the Vice Chancellor who changed his date of birth on the eve of his retirement to extend his term in office. I broke that story in these columns to invite his wrath forever. Another Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University generously signed degree certificates for professional courses -- at a price. This was done with great care and caution through typists working in the adjoining Tahsildar’s office. The certificates were genuine. But they were withheld from the new graduates who needed them desperately enough to buy what was rightfully theirs. There were many other VCs who left no footprints on the campus. Perhaps, the one who made a difference was D M Nanjundappa, who introduced several innovative reforms in BU’s affiliated colleges.

If universities are allowed to function without government interference, they would fare better. An education minister acting as Pro-Chancellor is the surest way of destroying university autonomy.