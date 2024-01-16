India must attract FDI. FPI is a fair-weather friend

FDI share in capital formation is small

Advance GDP numbers for 2023-2024, in current prices, estimated the gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), statisticians’ term for capital formation, at Rs 88.31 trillion ($1,064 billion); 29.8 per cent of the Rs 296.58 trillion GDP estimate for FY2024.

Capital formation in India, after declining to a low of 27.25 per cent in 2020-2021 has been rising steadily. In 2021-2022, it was 28.91 per cent (Rs 67.86 trillion or $920 billion of a Rs 234.71 trillion GDP) and in 2022-2023, it was 29.2 per cent (Rs 79.43 trillion or $1,005 billion of a Rs 272.41 trillion GDP).

Most of the capital investment in India is funded by domestic savers, primarily households. Foreigners’ share in capital formation is quite small.

In 2021-2022, FDI inflows were $56.23 billion and, in 2022-2023 it was $42.01 billion. FDI, thus, contributed only 6.11 per cent of capital formation in 2021-2022 and 4.18 per cent in 2022-2023. It is turning out to be worse in 2023-2024. In the first six months of FY2024, FDI inflows are estimated at $20.48 billion; and is unlikely to cross $35 billion for the full year. FDI flows are likely to end up contributing less than 3.5 per cent of capital formation.