India needs more entomologists

With global warming and climate change, the surge in dengue cases has been dominating the news. It’s logical that these issues are discussed together, as they are deeply linked. The shift in climatic conditions is enabling dengue to spread to previously unaffected areas, infecting an increasing number of people. The only effective means of shielding ourselves from this escalating threat is through decisive public health action. These measures against mosquitoes and other disease vectors include fogging, inspecting buildings for stagnant water, applying larvicides, and guiding people on personal protection. To understand the spectrum of vector-borne diseases, both old and new, and to develop control strategies, we need a cadre of public health entomologists.