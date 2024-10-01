Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Indian knowledge system in school ed

Indian knowledge system in school ed

We should guard against the narrative that India was always the best in the past. This belief is good for the ego but not good for intellectual growth.

Follow Us :

Amman Madan
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 22:03 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn PerspectiveIndian Education System

Follow us on :

Follow Us