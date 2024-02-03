Interim Budget 2024 is intriguing in its long-term perspective

February in an election year generally does not draw the same excitement and anticipation for the Budget that other years draw. The Interim Budget provides short-term funding for government operations until a new administration is chosen, which is why Interim Budgets often do not make significant policy changes; instead, they concentrate on preserving continuity. However, there were certain intriguing aspects in the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 that warrant a look from the long-term perspective of the Indian economy.

Fiscal consolidation is encouraging

Fiscal deficit refers to the difference between a government's spending and its revenue (income). It is a way of measuring how much a government needs to borrow to meet its expenses when its spending surpasses its earnings.

One of the key highlights of this budget was the fiscal consolidation path that the government has mapped for the future years. While it was expected from the April to December fiscal numbers for FY2024 that there could be a downward revision of the FY2024 fiscal deficit target (revised to 5.8 per cent of GDP from 5.9 per cent), the target for FY2025 set at 5.1 per cent of the GDP presents an encouraging prospect — if achieved.

Reducing fiscal deficit indicates that the government would need to borrow less money to fund its expenses, which, in turn, reduces the risk on government bonds. As a result, the yields on government bonds decrease without the government reducing the policy rates. Considering that global economies are on the cusp of a possible rate-cut cycle, yields on government bonds could go even lower which would then translate to cheaper credit for the economy, eventually leading to better margins, more impetus for growth, and higher consumption, if other macroeconomic factors are kept in check.