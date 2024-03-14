Invest in women. Accelerate progress

Also, women tend to face the ‘motherhood penalty’ which pushes them either to take a career break or to explore casual and part-time work. Motherhood demands a heavy penalty from women, as they lose out on 60% of their income in the first 10 years after childbirth. They are less likely to be rehired for the same position that they left before bearing children. Worldwide, there is a common phenomenon wherein women volunteer to take career breaks for child care. Later, when they rejoin the workforce, they are paid less as they have lost out on their work experience. Thus, the motherhood penalty disincentivizes women from rejoining the labour force. A study conducted in 134 countries states that 24 per cent of mothers leave the workforce after the birth of their first child, 17 per cent do not rejoin after five years, and 15 per cent still choose to remain out of the workforce after 10 years.