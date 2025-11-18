<p>“We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-overtakes-japan-becomes-4th-largest-economy-3556415#:~:text=We%20are%20a%20USD%204%20trillion%20economy%20as%20I%20speak">We are a $4 trillion economy</a>, and this is not my data — it’s IMF data. India today is larger than Japan,” said B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, after the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on May 25, claiming India to have ‘officially’ become the fourth-largest economy.</p><p>Subrahmanyam confused IMF GDP projections for 2025 (2025-2026 for India) with the actual size of India’s and Japan’s economies. The IMF, in its economic outlook released in April, projected a higher by a whisker GDP for India at $4.197 billion against Japan’s $4.196 billion.</p><p>The IMF has updated its projections for 2025 in its October outlook. India is now projected to have <a href="https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDPD@WEO/IND/JPN">a lower GDP than Japan</a> in 2025. India is not, as per the IMF, <em>a la</em> Subrahmanyam, ‘officially’ the fourth-largest economy in 2025.</p><p>Why have GDP projections for 2025 gone awry for India? When is India likely to overtake Japan? <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2000586">As guaranteed</a>, will India be the third-largest economy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes his third term in 2029?</p> .<p><strong>Japan remains comfortably ahead</strong></p><p>In 2024 (2024-2025 in India’s case), India’s GDP<strong> </strong>was $3.91 trillion in the IMF’s April 2025 Outlook; Japan’s was $4.02 trillion. There has been an optimistic bias in the IMF’s GDP projections for India for some years; in Japan’s case, it is opposite. The IMF’s GDP growth projections are a combined interplay of two basic variables — nominal GDP growth and local currency’s depreciation/appreciation vis-a-vis the US dollar.</p><p>Projecting India’s growth at 7.34% and Japan’s at 4.3%, the IMF had earlier projected India’s GDP at $4.197 trillion and Japan’s GDP at $4.196 trillion for 2025. The experience in 2025, however, has not been in line with what the IMF assumed.</p><p>India’s April-June nominal GDP growth was only 8.8% and the rupee depreciated by about 4% by October. Taking actual performance into consideration, the IMF has now projected India’s 2025-2026 GDP at $4.125 trillion.</p><p>Japan recorded better-than-usual annualised GDP growth of about 2% in the first half of 2025. Its currency yen appreciated by more than 5% against the US dollar in the first nine months of 2025. Accordingly, the IMF has revised Japan’s GDP for 2025 to $4.280 trillion.</p><p>The October 2025 IMF projections are unlikely to reverse much in the remaining few months of 2025 (2025-2026 in the case of India). Japan, therefore, will remain the fourth-largest economy in 2025 and India the fifth-largest.</p> .<p><strong>When will India overtake Japan?</strong></p><p>The IMF projects India’s GDP in 2026 (2026-2027 in India’s case) at $4.506 trillion, implying a growth of 9.22%. For Japan, it has projected $4.464 trillion, assuming a growth of 4.29%.</p><p>If you take the IMF’s latest projections on face value, India will overtake Japan in 2026 with a lead of $42 billion.</p> .<p><strong>Are these projections reasonable?</strong></p><p>Most institutions, including the RBI, project India’s real GDP growth in 2026-2027 at about 6.5%. Factoring in inflation of 2-3.5%, India’s nominal GDP will most likely see growth between 8.5% and 10%. Rupee, considering dynamics currently at play (poor capital flows, tariff tensions, etc.), will most likely witness 2-4% depreciation. In such a case, in 2026-2027, India’s GDP, in current USD, may be between 5.5% and 6.5%; certainly not at 9.22% as the IMF projects.</p><p>Japan’s policymakers are not comfortable with the yen’s appreciation against the USD. Their interventions may limit their appreciation in 2026. With a small positive nominal GDP growth, Japan’s GDP may record growth at about 5%.</p><p>In this scenario, India may not cross Japan’s GDP in 2026-2027 as well, and would need to wait for 2027-2028 to overtake Japan’s GDP.</p> .<p><strong>Redemption of Modi's guarantee</strong></p><p>Modi has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/india-certain-to-become-third-largest-economy-in-our-third-term-modi-2877252">on many occasions</a> held out his guarantee that India would become the third-largest economy before the end of his third term.</p><p>The IMF’s current estimate for India’s GDP in 2028-2029, the last year of Modi 3.0, is $5.462 trillion. It projects Japan’s GDP at $4.821 trillion, and Germany’s at $5.674 trillion for 2028. The IMF, therefore, does not project India to be the third-largest economy in 2028-2029. At its current projections, Modi’s guarantee is likely to fail.</p><p>Will it be the fourth largest? Is there some risk? For the remaining three years (to 2028-2029), the IMF has projected India’s dollar GDP growth at 8.72% per annum.</p><p>The Modi government’s growth track record is not that inspiring: 5.5% growth in 2025-2026, 6.96% during the 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2013-2024), and 6.12% during Modi 2.0.</p> .<p>India’s projected 2025-2026 GDP of $4.125 trillion will grow to $4.96 trillion at a 6.12% annual compounded growth rate. At 5.5%, it increases to only 4.84 trillion. With Japan’s 2028 GDP projected at $4.821 trillion, such a case will make India’s GDP too close to comfort to overtake Japan in 2028-2029.</p><p>It will truly be a tragedy if India does not become even the fourth-largest economy by 2028-2029. Not only will Modi’s guarantee fail, but the Indian economy will also become stuck in lower middle-income trap.</p><p><em>Subhash Chandra Garg is former Finance & Economic Affairs Secretary, and author of ‘The Ten Trillion Dream Dented’, ‘Commentary on Budget 2025-2026’, and ‘We Also Make Policy’.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br></em><br></p>