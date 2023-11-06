Jeff Bezos isn’t your average Florida retiree, but he’s close

By Jessica Karl

Baby Bezos

Aww. There’s something so wholesome about seeing a young Jeff Bezos — now the third-richest person in the world — showing his dad around Amazon.com’s first “office,” which was really just a garage outfitted with a mess of extension cords:

The founder has spent nearly three decades calling the Seattle metropolitan area home, and now he’s returning to his childhood city of Miami to be closer to his parents. Why now? Although some speculate the billionaire (and his sizable fleet of yachts) has been lured to Florida by its attractive tax environment, it seems more personal than that.

The 59-year-old Bezos is nearing his prime “move to Florida” years, Jonathan Levin notes (free read): “Like fellow Florida-linked tycoons Barry Sternlicht, Carl Icahn and Griffin, he has accomplished just about everything he could hope for in life, made sackloads of money and probably has an eye on retirement in the not entirely distant future.” So really he’s just another Florida retiree, except, instead of your grandpa, he’s a billionaire Instagram boyfriend that enjoys playing pickleball in the middle of the ocean.

A lot has changed since Bezos first set up shop in his garage. For starters, I wasn’t alive in 1994, when Amazon was just one of many nascent firms flourishing in an era of free-flowing venture capital. Despite the dot-com bust that followed, the tech industry has since reshaped the job market. In the 2010s, Columbia Business School students piled into tech and media, lured by the promise of reaching “the number,” which Allison Schrager says is the amount you need to earn before you turn 40 so you never have to work again.