Kerala’s Left government is suffering from denial

CPI(M)’s feeble and ineffective defence

Oommen Chandy served as Puthuppally's MLA for an impressive 53 years. However, in his very first electoral campaign, his son surpassed the father's highest-ever margin of victory. The CPI(M) could have shown magnanimity by gracefully accepting defeat and moving ahead; but, the same party, which projected the bypoll as a referendum of the state government’s ‘development-based politics’, explained its humiliating defeat as a ‘wave of sympathy’ favouring the Congress. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's assertion that the bypoll result does not serve as a warning to the state government does not bode well for the Left’s electoral prospects in the 2024 general elections.