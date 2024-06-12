Kind gestures of porting

It was my turn on another day to send a thing through someone. One of my friends gladly agreed to deliver my laptop to our branch office situated in a small town to which he was bound. After reaching home, he frantically called me to say that in a hurry, he forgot to pick up the laptop from the overhead rack. He assured me, however, that he had promptly reported the loss to the Railway police at the station and said that he was confident of getting it back soon. The package was never retrieved!