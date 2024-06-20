Kudos to Indian democracy

Since the last few years, umpteen editorials and op-eds across foreign media have been drawing hasty conclusions about Indian democracy, which they believe is flawed and presumably on its last legs.

They have reported in column after column about the creeping autocracy, which is bound to sound the mythical death knell for democracy in India sooner than later. However, the general elections of 2024 have proved quite the opposite: that democracy in India is more than just resilient; it is fully functional and committed to institutionalising a government of the people by the people for the people.