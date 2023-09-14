Lessons from a Chilean 9/11

Five decades on, the wounds left in Chilean society by the coup are still open. Justice is a long way from being served, secrets remain untold, and the bodies of many of the victims are yet to be found. Chile has traversed the full road to recovery. Attempts were made to bring the top junta leadership to justice, both within and outside Chile. By the time of Gen Pinochet’s death in 2006, about 300 criminal charges were still pending against him for numerous human rights violations during his 17-year rule.