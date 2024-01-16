Listening without being judgmental

Most of us are judgemental listeners, i.e. we listen to respond to what is being said and rather than understanding and paying to the speaker. On the other hand, we must develop an attitude of being non-judgemental listeners by accepting people, not necessarily their ideas, with whom we disagree and not reflect our own biases or interrupt them unnecessarily. This means we should not see someone as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, ‘’right’ or ‘wrong’. We must try to empathise with others, not giving much importance to the words spoken or the mannerisms. We must be genuine and loving and avoid any kind of confrontation.