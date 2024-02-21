Love thy neighbour

We had undertaken the pruning of trees at our compound, and the branches were stacked at a vacant site on the roadside to be picked up by the municipality van the next day. Soon after, I almost jumped from my skin to hear a thundering, harsh voice inside our compound and ventured out to see an unfamiliar muscleman using choice epithets at the worker pruning trees in the garden and threatening to use his boot on him. It was his way of asking the worker to carry back the branches along with other already existing dirty debris from the site, which had no sign post but supposedly belonged to the bully.