Don’t believe the myths

Wrong information, myths and loose talk regarding Covid-19 are spreading faster than the virus itself. Most information spreading on social media is from unauthenticated sources and are spread by persons either with little knowledge on the matter or with some sinister design. It is, therefore, important to bust these myths and wrong information. It is pertinent to note at this point of time that Covid-19 is an evolving disease and the behavior of the virus may change as the disease progresses. Further, the virus may affect different races and age groups differently. However, prevention remains the best strategy against the pandemic.

Covid-19 will wane with warmer weather: Nothing has yet been found to prove this conjecture. There is no evidence that the pandemic will stop with the coming of the summer in the northern hemisphere.

Hot drinks/beverages prevent Covid-19: Consumption of hot drinks and beverages keeps a person warm and makes him feel better if he is having some illness. This is a general measure for feeling better and is not specific for Covid-19. Similarly, consuming garlic, black pepper, etc., is a general health measure and is not specific to this virus.

Drink/apply alcohol on body/clothes: There is no basis for this information. It seems to be an unproven extrapolation of the general advice that alcohol-based sanitizers should be used to clean hands. While it is a fact that such sanitizers are helpful in some instances, there is no evidence to show that consumption of alcohol will kill the Covid-19 virus (called SARS-CoV-2) inside the body. While the alcohol consumed usually contains 4-40% of the active ingredient, alcohol-based sanitizers should contain alcohol at least equivalent to the reference substance -- isopropanol 60%). Similarly, chlorine spray on the body is not helpful. In fact, it may cause other medical and health problems.

Gurgling with warm water: Gurgling with warm water, plain or saline water, soothes a sore throat. It is practiced as a routine by many people. However, there is no evidence that it will kill the Covid-19 causing virus.

Cow urine: There is simply no evidence to show that cow urine prevents Covid-19.

Eating meat causes Covid-19: Any meat should be properly cooked before consumption to prevent any organisms from harming the human body. Though seafoods and wild animals were in focus initially as the causes of the origin of this pandemic, presently it is human-to-human transmission that is spreading the virus, not animals and birds.

Hand sanitizers are a must: Hand sanitisers are not a must. Cleaning hands properly with soap and clean water is very effective. Wash hands frequently. It is always advisable while you may use hand sanitizers when you are out, wash hands with soap and water as soon as they are available.

Fogging with DDT: Though DDT has been banned in most countries, DDT fogging is still carried out in some countries to kill mosquitoes in an attempt to tackle malaria. Covid-19 has not been proved to be transmitted by mosquito bite so far. So, DDT fogging won’t help.

Masks prevent Covid-19: The Covid-19 virus is too small to be prevented from entering the human respiratory system by use of ordinary masks. In any case, a healthy person should use a mask if he/she is coughing or sneezing or is having difficulty in breathing; or if he/she is taking care of a person with Covid-19 or other respiratory conditions. Masks must always be disposed of in a way that no other person can come in contact with them. Masks are effective only if proper hand-washing practices are followed by the individual.

Covid-19 affects countries with certain weathers: From the evidence so far, no weather protects one from Covid-19. Wherever there are people, the chances of Covid-19 is there.

Thermal scanners can detect this virus: Thermal scanners are like thermometers -- they measure the body temperature of the person. When the SARS-CoV-2 enters the human body, there is a gap of up to 14 days for the signs and symptoms to manifest. So, there is a real possibility of the thermal scanner not being able to detect a person with fever, which is one of the main symptoms of Covid-19. Not being detected by the thermal scanner may give a false sense of health to the individual as well as the general population. But if a person does have fever, thermal scanners can surely detect it and thus lead to the next tests for Covid-19.

Medicines, vaccines against Covid-19: There are no medicines specifically for Covid-19. A few medicines that worked for other viral infections have shown some results. But it is too early to say whether these medicines will be able to cure Covid-19 or that they are uniformly effective in everyone. Similarly, some vaccines have been prepared and Phase I trials have started. A vaccine has to go through numerous human trials, and it takes at least a year before it gets to the market. Instead of relying on these myths/fake news, adopt the following measures that we know so far to be effective:

Wash hands properly and frequently with soap and water

Do not touch your mouth, nose and eyes without washing your hands.

Avoid touching, hugging or kissing people

Avoid being in crowds or touching objects in public spaces

Maintain a distance of at least 1 metre between yourself and others in public spaces

If you have a history of having come in contact with a person with Covid-19, inform the nearest health facility, and till you are attended to by medical personnel, self-quarantine yourself

If you have cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor immediately. And use a mask.

Do not spit in public places

Eat food, particularly meats, only after proper cooking.

(The writer is a Consultant, Hospitals and Health Management)