Maintaining domestic felicity

After finishing his intellectual labour, Vachaspati Misra tells his wife, “As I had vowed, now I take Sanyas, and leave home”. He asks her, in turn, “What will you do when I am gone”. “Don’t worry about me. The same force which has sustained me all these years will continue to do so hereafter too. I am fortunate that I was able to serve you while you were writing an extraordinary book”. Vachaspati is deeply touched by her words and surrenders all his works at her feet and calls the corpus of his writing ‘Bhamati’ after her, so that everyone could remember her dedication.