But Manipur is no Rwanda

The taking of arms from armouries continues unhindered, as instanced by the easy haul of weapons at a police armoury at Bishnupur on August 3. If the amount of weapons and ammunition free-floating in Manipur were awash in Jammu and Kashmir, it would be a war zone, and yet New Delhi continues to pretend it is a sunny Sunday afternoon picnic in the park kind of situation.

Is it any surprise then that the police, as has been reported, actively connive, participating in the murders, which automatically, in other parts of India, attracts the provisions of Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, culpable as party to murder? Here, come next August, the same policemen will probably be conferred medals by Chief Minister Biren Singh — for gallantry and utmost devotion to duty.

It is certain that as the Supreme Court trains its sights on the depredations wrought by the local law enforcement agencies, large-scale destruction of evidence and recording of false evidence, recording of false complaints and counter-cases will proceed apace as part of exculpation measures. The deaths due to police attacks will be shown as those resulting from acts of self-defence. Already the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has paved the way by claiming that most of the bodies that lie unclaimed in many of Manipur’s morgues are those of “infiltrators”.

Then there is the matter of investigations. Even a single murder takes months to investigate. Even at the best of times investigations have infirmities. What investigation could there be in Manipur, where, as the Supreme Court observes, there is no rule of law? In a scenario of flux, where the displaced, alarmingly high in numbers that are growing, cower in buffer zones and bunkers and poorly tended, squalid, relief camps, any investigation will prove, not to put too fine a point to it, exceptionally challenging.