Mapping minds in govt schools

This activity of non-linear mind mapping was music to their ears. They felt like they had been released from a cage. Someone was actually giving credence to their ideas. Schools such as theirs’ existed on the premise that first generation learners were incapable of learning or thinking. Mindless, tiresome spoon feeding was the mode of their education with complete disregard to whether they were learning. Over time, my 9th graders reveled at rapid ideation, and writing their own answers to questions in the textbook, and ones I made up to encourage lateral thinking.