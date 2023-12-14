Mental malleability pays in the long run

All easier said than done though, as mind and heart can be obstinate. Seeking to be the epitome of mental malleability is a slow, difficult process of managing margins within our range of responses to feelings that arise out of travail and turmoil or perhaps even tranquility or solitude. Too much noise or too much quiet can both be unbearably deafening. Depends on our frame of mind at that moment. There is a time for each. Controlling emotions, avoiding impulsive flare ups contrasted by maintaining stony silences, are learned through passage of years by discerning the better outcome, thus building malleable maturity in encounters with self or others. Know when to speak, when to stay silent. Think before either! Nurturing these habits is rewarding. Gentleness, understanding, empathy, sympathy, joy can be cultivated, as can resilience towards sudden bad news, relationship breakdowns, dystopic environments or natural disasters. Guarding against jumping to conclusions from hearsay or gossip gives a fillip to the elasticity of the mind, as fortunately it is capable of ‘sifting the grain from the chaff’. Assess all before taking a point of view, as ample examples of deviating a thought process, are always available in ‘mob mentality syndrome’, by which an influencer powerfully, persuasively, blinkers the individual thought process. Avoid!