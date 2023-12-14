Mental malleability pays in the long run

The ability to stretch one’s mind to meet and master challenges in our daily lives is essential to our well being. Fortunately, we are endowed with a mind that is malleable, with a brain full of chemicals that enable us to cope suitably with experiences pleasant or painful, feelings that satiate us with love, hate or apathy, anger or calm, that propel our thoughts and reactions towards enabling and ensuring equilibrium despite mood swings.
All easier said than done though, as mind and heart can be obstinate. Seeking to be the epitome of mental malleability is a slow, difficult process of managing margins within our range of responses to feelings that arise out of travail and turmoil or perhaps even tranquility or solitude. Too much noise or too much quiet can both be unbearably deafening. Depends on our frame of mind at that moment. There is a time for each. Controlling emotions, avoiding impulsive flare ups contrasted by maintaining stony silences, are learned through passage of years by discerning the better outcome, thus building malleable maturity in encounters with self or others. Know when to speak, when to stay silent. Think before either! Nurturing these habits is rewarding. Gentleness, understanding, empathy, sympathy, joy can be cultivated, as can resilience towards sudden bad news, relationship breakdowns, dystopic environments or natural disasters. Guarding against jumping to conclusions from hearsay or gossip gives a fillip to the elasticity of the mind, as fortunately it is capable of ‘sifting the grain from the chaff’. Assess all before taking a point of view, as ample examples of deviating a thought process, are always available in ‘mob mentality syndrome’, by which an influencer powerfully, persuasively, blinkers the individual thought process. Avoid!
Conquering these in a day is formidable task, especially as healing from unpleasant utterances, unpalatable behavior, takes time. Acceptance empowered by adjustment in changing circumstances, is a gift of mental malleability. Co-ordinating these attributes help in countering hurdles which involuntarily intrude the mind, body and soul. The partnering of these three can deliver an alleviating approach to matters unwelcome. A spiritual dimension to our lives is empowering. All scriptures dwell on the power of the Almighty to guide our paths through adversities, carry us through calamities, assist us in dire circumstances, control our emotions and behavior, for the better good of us, even if takes time. Mental Malleability pays off in the long run…