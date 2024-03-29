Nirmala Sitharaman’s cop-out may impact her political future

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded several of its Rajya Sabha members and ministers in the Lok Sabha elections this time. They include Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was likely asked to contest either from Tamil Nadu or from Andhra Pradesh. She has backed out despite the BJP showing keenness that Upper House members ‘prove their mettle’ with the electorate.

In 2009, veteran BJP leader L K Advani, then Leader of the Opposition, had also asked three close lieutenants, members of the Rajya Sabha and the party’s rising stars to contest the Lok Sabha elections; only Sushma Swaraj agreed to contest. One cited extreme diabetes, and the other requested Advani to publicly declare that he wanted him to focus on party work! Both went on to become powerful ministers under Modi. One even occupied a high constitutional position.

Sitharaman then, is not the first BJP Rajya Sabha member to cop out. However, unlike her predecessors, she will opt out of a position of power. Before she was finance minister, she held the defence and commerce portfolios. Lack of funds is a poor excuse. Had Sitharaman declared her candidature, corporates would have lined her campaign chest. Her party is the largest recipient of electoral bonds — getting several hundred times more than the second-place holder, the Congress. Surely a large part of her election campaign would have been funded by her party.