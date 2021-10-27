Acts of compassion

Chivalry is not dead. In this deadly pandemic era, several Samaritans have been rescuing the people in need risking their own lives. But the Samaritan I am talking about is a young boy, straight from college: Omer Syed.

He is my wife’s nephew. My wife died of ovarian cancer on April 10 after battling for more than five years. In her last days, she was gasping for breath. A doctor in the family suggested supporting her with oxygen, but getting an oxygen cylinder was next to impossible, amid the pandemic, despite efforts from many of my relatives and friends.

It was then that Omer emerged like a Samaritan. With the help of his friends, he arranged a cylinder and connected it to my wife. That was not the end. One cylinder would last only for 12 to 18 hours. However, Omer ensured a constant supply of cylinders.

The hospice ambience was espoused to everyone’s solace. But the difficulty in her breathing aggravated. The death became predictable. The condition was worsening and the progression was inexorable. After a literal fight with death, my wife finally lost her life.

I felt traumatised by the scene of my beloved wife Naiyara dying in my arms. Additionally, there was a chain of questions that kept nagging me: Did she have a good death? Had I let her down at the very end? Did she suffer too much at the end? Could I have done better?

However, even amid an unexpected, bitter outcome, Omer Syed’s timely help can never be overlooked. What he has done is a little too much for his age and worldly exposure. It needs to be recognised and appreciated. The wisdom of parable lies in recognising the needs of the ‘other’ and reaching out with compassion and love to whoever they may be and in whatever circumstance prevails.

True compassion extends the warmth of love. Compassion and love cannot be limited to those we know and like. Let the Almighty bless him. Every time I spread my prayer mat to offer Namaaz I remember Omer and pray for his well being.