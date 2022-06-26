Art and science of relaxation

In the last few years, the practice of relaxation has become quite popular owing to the high level of stress prevalent in modern society. Over the years, the concept of relaxation has also undergone a series of makeovers just like a simple cup of coffee, which has been repackaged in recent years not as a simple beverage but as a lifestyle drink, giving it a worldview and meaning. Similarly, relaxation is often presented these days as something more powerful than it is and sold as a cure-all.

Most of us, including psychiatrists and clinicians, do not know that hypothalamus is the locus of mind or soul, which is the real culprit in this whole game of creating stress, tension and anxiety within us. The soul or mind is an intelligent and conscient entity that thinks thus when soul has thoughts of worry, fear, anxiety etc., its inner harmony gets disturbed and this in turn disturbs various nuclei in the hypothalamus, which then disturbs the whole system of endocrine glands, the hormonal balance and the autonomic nervous system along with visceral functions.

However, if soul or mind withdraws itself from the adverse outer environment and negative attitudes by focussing its thoughts on its original nature which is peace and divinity, and directs its attention towards higher source i.e., the Supreme, whose nature is absolute peace, it would then attain calmness and tranquillity.

This focussing of mind on a higher source is 'meditation' or 'Rajyoga' that releases tension on the nuclei of the hypothalamus due to peaceful thoughts. It also activates the functions of various endocrine glands and sets up a useful homeostatic balance between various hormones, thereby leading to good health.

So flexible is this unique technique of Rajyoga, that there is no need to lie down or sit in a particular posture to practise it. One can easily practise it even when one is at work or maybe while walking or doing any activity. The whole idea is to set our mind in this ‘posture’, practising withdrawal and detachment when faced with problems which lead to hypertension and other mental-physical disorders. By doing this, the body and mind are then automatically harmonised and this state of harmony, happy feelings, noble thoughts, holy emotions and proper outlook cures many diseases or reduces many ailments and helps him/her to recover easily and speedily.