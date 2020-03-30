Bring happiness wherever you go

Some people bring happiness wherever they go, some people bring whenever they go. There is a difference of only one alphabet between the two lines. But, just reflect on the vast difference in meaning and impact, it has on one’s character in his or her daily life.

We, often come across people, who are always happy and laughing, irrespective of whether they are rich or poor, powerful or common man, intelligent or normal and learned or hardly educated etc. When we meet them, we can feel the sincere care and happiness spread by them by enquiring about our health, about our parents, about our children and their academic interests etc, without being inquisitive about irrelevant family matters or bragging about their recent purchases or expensive tours or their relatives’ extravagant wedding experience.

We automatically seem to experience and share the warm camaraderie spread by them and desire to spend more time with them. These are the people who bring happiness wherever they go. These breeds of people are quite scarce and dwindling day by day. Nowadays, success is measured by materialistic acquirements and the earning power and clout held by one in the society, and people have no time for enquiring about health and happiness of others.

The second category of people, who bring happiness whenever they go, can be found everywhere. Your superiors who tend to harass you, for the domestic problems, he/she had at home. People, who became rich recently and have to brag about their latest acquirements. People, who ask you questions which are inquisitive and internal matters relating to your family.

People, who come to you to pass their time, when you are busy doing something very important. Neighbours, who trespass and gossip, not allowing you to do your daily chores. The list is long and growing.

It is time, we reflect on the above, and realise to which category we should belong: To bring happiness, wherever we go or to bring happiness, whenever we go.