Every grain of sand counts 

Years ago, while teaching in middle school, one of my grade five students came up to me with a long face, saying, "Ma’am, we lost a match, and the other sections are teasing us, calling us losers." Children are remarkable at calling a spade a spade, but they can also be cruel in their name-calling.
I felt saddened for awhile but recovered my wits to comfort my dejected student, giving him a snippet of wisdom from a movie I had watched. In this movie, when a boy questions his friend’s somewhat quirky experiments with plants, the budding scientist holds aloft a seed and tells him, ’’What you see before you is just a pumpkin seed. What I see is a world of opportunity.’
Then, I followed up this example with these immortal lines by Julia Carney from her poem, Little Things: "Little drops of water, /Little grains of sand, /Make the mighty ocean/And the pleasant land. /So the little minutes, /Humble though they be, /Make the mighty ages/Of eternity."
I continued my words of reassurance: ‘’In the big picture, even if it seems like you are a nobody, you make all the difference... like a little grain of sand, you have your own role to play in life."
Then, I decided it was time for some morale-boosting talk, with which I normally began every class in every school that I had been: ’’Every person here is unique and beautiful and gifted in his or her own way, so feel proud of who you are and aim to always be the best." Further, I added a few pearls of wisdom I had gleaned while reading some books: "Remember that in life there are many ways of looking at yourself. What you think you are, what others think of you, and who you actually are...’’
I rounded up the pep talk by saying, Focus on your inner strengths and have faith in God; you will never go wrong in life. And eventually, you will find that the world is your oyster. I then quoted from Rudyard Kipling’s poem, ‘’If’’, ‘’If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you... / Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it..."
Sri Ramakrishna’s philosophy is worth remembering here: "When someone points one finger at you the other four fingers are pointing at himself…"
So why feel bad about what others say? The class seemed much comforted. Mission accomplished!
