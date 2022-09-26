Harmony within is vital for world peace

Today, every government puts in constant efforts to resolve political conflicts, restore communal peace, settle industrial disputes, end militaristic confrontations and so on, but we find that despite best efforts by the people in power, we are no where near our goal. Why is it so?

Perhaps one of the main reasons for our failure is that we try to end these various kinds of conflicts separately. In other words, we make separate efforts to have harmony in each sphere thinking that harmony in all these would, ultimately, bring peace to all these fields. But we fail to realise that such piecemeal efforts will not serve any purpose because, before we have eradicated the causes of conflicts in one sphere, these would reappear in an aggravated form in another sphere. And this goes on endlessly leaving us confounded and frustrated.

So, then what actually is the remedy? How do we achieve harmony in all the spheres and for all times? A thorough and deep analysis of the nature of the afore-mentioned conflicts would lead us to the discovery of the truth that the source of all these conflicts is the human psyche.

In other words, we ourselves are the source or generators of these conflicts. After all, political, economic, religious and other aspects of life are the various facets of the human personality, aren’t they? These are the manifestations of various human interests. So, it is disharmony at this source that causes various kinds of disharmony in the world.

Hence, if there is a conflict between man's mind and intellect, or man's emotions and intellect, or even between intellect and intellect, then this is bound to find its manifestation in various forms like political, economic, religious, social, cultural, etc.

It is, therefore, necessary that the inner conflict within human beings be first resolved to achieve inner harmony. Remember that our relationships at personal, communal, racial, ethnic or international level cannot be harmonious unless we internalise these values through spiritual knowledge, practice of positive thinking, silence, good behaviour and meditation.

When there is inner piece in man is when there will be peace in the world. So, let us join our hands to bring universal stability through inner stability thereby creating a harmonious environment to live in.