Life is short, pay attention to what matters

It's a psychological truth that our mind can attend to one thing at a time, therefore in order to direct the attention of the mind to a higher source of energy and concentrate upon it, one has to remove one's attention from other things. Attention is thus a selective act of mind, wherein it is natural for the mind to select the objects in which it is interested.

To put it in simple words, attention is nothing but interest in action and interest is mainly the attention in latent form. To understand it better, let us take an example of a housewife who is a loyal viewer of an afternoon show on television. As a regular viewer she doesn’t miss a single episode, however, one fine day she misses her regular show due to power failure. Now! In those moments of power failure, her mind is constantly glued to the show and its storyline, and while there is no power, she tries calling her friends to get all the information that's happening on her favourite TV show.

Due to this deep interest, her attention level is totally committed for those 30 minutes to the show and nothing else, however when the show gets over, her interest automatically shifts to other household chores. Thus, interest is the mental cause of attention that maintains and sustains it. It gives us the tendency and a suitable mental structure which provides sufficient motivating power to concentrate on a particular subject or object.

The object or an individual, in which we are interested, works as a point of attraction in our life and this attraction further gets developed, through our emotions towards it. It should, therefore, be borne in mind that if our interest shifts from a higher source of energy who we know as Supreme, to mundane things of the mortal world, then our attention would also shift. However, if our interest has been sufficiently aroused, then there is no cause for lagging behind in our efforts to attain a higher stage of attention to progress spiritually in life.

So, let us make an effort to sustain adequate interest in order to develop proper attention in Supreme, because life is too short to miss the magic bus for new age.