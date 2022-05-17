Make today a celebration

Who doesn't love celebrations? Which country doesn't have them in some form or other ? Which religion's almanac is not dotted with them as a part of its rituals? The answer, I am sure, will be "none" or perhaps " a few"!

Religious, social, national or cultural celebrations clutter our calendars in abundance. Borrowed from other cultures or dictated by new fancies, they get added on. Today we not only celebrate our relationships thro " mother's day, doctors day, teachers day, valentine's day etc but inanimate objects too like regional dishes, flowers and animals.

Religions colour their celebrations with spiritual fervour, national celebrations tint themselves with patriotism while social and cultural ones stress interactions and good will. Nevertheless, they are periodic mood elevators pampering the basic human need to escape the mundane monotony of routines and travails of daily life, albeit temporarily. Looking forward to them, immersing ourselves in their planning and preparations are themselves celebrations. The State festival of Kerala, Onam celebrating the annual visit of its beloved king Mahabali, ensures that people appear happy so as not to disappoint him.

Half -year birthdays and anniversaries the modern world celebrates are evidences of human mind's search for opportunities to celebrate. If this search for opportunities to celebrate is revisited to make each day a celebration of simple, silent joys and achievements of life, these positive vibes could boost mental health.

The self- assuring feeling of a phone call or a neighbour dropping in with your favourite dish that shows you are in someone's thoughts; a napping cat on your compound wall, curled up comfortably into a soft ball eliciting a smile from the animal lover in you, today's bloom on your plant preserved to accompany your good morning messages on whatsapp and even your knee pain that shows improvement compared to yesterday, are all simple celebrations making your day!

If your own home or life is too constricted for the above, extend yourself to include the happy sights and sounds around. Your ailing friend's encouraging medical reports, the vacant house next door waking up to light and life -- a sign of things looking up for all, or the good news the day's daily carries could be your bonus points for the day! This broadens the mind to think beyond oneself creating a sense of hope.

This kind of celebration is the need of the hour in modern society that equates happiness with price tags.