Mindfulness, and living in the present

If mindful living is the way to live and it is all about being focused on the present and not being judgemental, the concept goes right back to the Bhagvad Gita. The entire discourse in the Gita is about action, which by definition happens only in the present.

There is a view that Arjuna’s despondency and refusal to fight is triggered by Dhritarashtra’s message sent to him on the eve of the battle. Imploring that there must be no war, the blind King invokes the immorality of fratricide and the destruction of the established social order in the aftermath of the war. Krishna’s discourse in this matter happens on the battlefield which perhaps symbolised the present. It sharpens the focus on the fact that the time to think about loyalty to the family was past and now was not the time for deliberations about the future. It was time for action. Krishna’s advice begins with a sharp reprimand to shake off faint hearted despair, stand up and fulfil the duty to fight. There was nothing to be judgemental about.

In the larger scheme of things no one is a slayer and none is slain. Bodies are perishable and all sensations impermanent. When sensations are endured with equanimity they cease to torment. A person in this state neither judges oneself nor others. Living in the present has but one danger. It focuses entirely on oneself. This could lead to wanton indulgence, recklessness, and insensitivity characterised in the life led by Duryodhana. Even today, there is the same danger of interpreting living in the moment as living in a constant state of high excitement. Here the discourse turns to the person of action, who even as he or she lives for the moment, is a person of steadfast mind, indifferent to what has been heard or what shall be heard. Such persons become truly contemplative and attain the qualities of a yogi skilled in action. Closer to present times, Mohandas Gandhi again a votary of action, often imposed seemingly unreasonable conditions on himself and his followers. Conflict had to be backed by non-violence and there was no struggle or even religion without sacrifice.

Mindful living is possible only with self-imposed discipline and values. Living in the moment also involves taking responsibility for every moment lived. Only then can we call it mindfulness and enjoy it without worry about the past or future.