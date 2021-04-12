Ramadan, a month of multidimensional training

With the appearance of the crescent moon in the sky within a couple of days, the holy Ramadan month will start. Ramadan is the month of multidimensional training and transformation and emancipation of the soul. A fast from complaining, a fast from thinking ill of others, a fast from coarse language and hard speeches.

It is the month of sharing, caring, forgetting and forgiving, gratitude and gratefulness. It is also the month of patience and tolerance, learning and training. A month of repenting sins one has committed during his lifetime and sincerely asking for His forgiveness. The two most important pillars of Islam are fasting and Zakat. Fasting has been an essential obligation like prayers for the followers of earlier prophets.

The Bible says that Jesus Christ fasted for 40 days (Mathew4:1-4). In Judaism fasting is observed on days of penitence or mourning. Roman Catholics observe fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Hindus to observe fast on Ekadasi, Karwachauth, Navaratri. In the Hindu religion, it is stated that God will be very close to those who undertake to fast. Fasting is also observed in Jainism, Buddhism, Bahaism and Sikhism.

In Islam, fasting has been prescribed for you, just as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may guard yourselves against evil Q2-184. Thus fasting is existed inhuman society and was observed basically as a symbol of atonement for sins. Another pillar of Islam is Zakat. Every Muslim whose finances are above a certain specified minimum must pay 2.5% of his cash balance annually to a deserving fellow being.

Jesus Christ has instructed his followers to pay 10%of his income to the poor and downtrodden. Jews also follow this. The Hindu religion also states to pay poor man due out of income to poor people. India has been a country that has accepted all faiths and cultural diversity, let people of each religion observe fasting and pay the poor man’s due; let there be peace and harmony. This is the message of Ramadan to our countrymen. There is also a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in our country, while celebrating, we Indians should strictly follow guidelines, especially by wearing masks and keeping social distancing during Ramadan.