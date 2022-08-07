Consider sitting for meditation or engaging in a conversation with another. Such an event in which you agree to engage with another becomes an event of spiritual transaction, when it is free from all biases. Every one of you can assess spiritual transaction across the world as it doesn’t matter in reality whether your assessment mirrors the world inside you or the world outside. Because, whichever be the world engaging or attracting your attention, at the existential level of consciousness, separation between different worlds is impossible, however, division between them is possible. And, division is always within the realm of perception, it is never real. And the reality is never the perception. But in the world of intellect, perception is often projected as the reality. And that’s how we come across many perceptions of reality.

Only spiritual wisdom can differentiate between reality and perceptions of reality. Therefore, if the volume of spiritual transaction goes up on our planet, it will definitely help us to see for ourselves the real face of divisive forces and separatist tendencies, irrespective of their locations. Human beings have an innate tendency to choose free and fair verdicts. And asserting oneness over divisiveness and separatism, is a free and fair verdict pronounced by our collective wisdom. That’s how wisdom is attracted. And involving ourselves in spiritual transactions becomes a spectacle of manifesting the values of freedom and fairness. Most people are impressed/influenced/attracted by perception. That’s what causes erosion of values because perception veils reality. The values are not the attributes of the perception. Perception keeps changing, values don’t.

But driven by selfish motives, people are creating various perceptions of the reality. In such a scenario, the chances for the voice of reality to attract attention become fewer. Real voices are eternally vulnerable, feeble, authentic and unprotected, protected only by the nature. And in times like the present wherein making the right noises while practising wrong voices is the global phenomenon, who really protects nature? Quantum of our spiritual transactions holds hope

for us all.