The etiquette of charity in Islam

The importance of charity in Islam can be gauged by the fact that it is considered as one of the five pillars on which the faith of Islam is built. You will find that almost everywhere prayer is mentioned in the Quran, charity is mentioned along with it. The idea is that if you truly worship God then your worship will be worthy of acceptance only when you help your less fortunate brethren by sharing with them the blessings of God on, as the entire creation is the family of God.

You will find in the Quran that God has instructed us on who is more deserving of our charity and what are its do’s and don’ts and its etiquette. Also, we find umpteen examples from the life of Prophet Mohammed on how he lived these instructions and demonstrated it in his life.

The Quran exhorts us to seek out the real needy people who for genuine reasons are unable to earn a livelihood. Whose self-respect prevents them from beseeching from all and sundry in a persistent manner.

The Quran tells us to take care of the orphans, the widows, the poor and the needy, to free those in bondage, and to those who seek our help and to be helpful and charitable in word and deed when you are dealing with the world at large.

Now coming to the etiquette of charity, the Quran cautions us on how not to obliterate our charity by reminding the person of our generosity or causing any harm to him. In the words of the Quran; “O ye who believe! cancel not your charity by reminders of your generosity or by injury, like those who spend their substance to be seen of men, but believe neither in God nor in the Last Day.

The Quran gives us both the tenets and examples of the right attitude to adopt in charity and that is giving and helping whilst seeking only the pleasure of God. In the words of the Quran “(Saying): We feed you, for the sake of God only. We wish for no reward nor thanks from you” (Chapter 76. Verse 9)