To each her own

How many times have we not wondered if there has been a mix up in our destinies? How is it that the one thing that we deeply desire is bestowed on someone who hardly cares for it? What is wrong in giving away what we have been gifted because we know that the other person needs it more than us? A story in the Bhagavatha Purana answers these questions that often pop into our minds.

There once lived a king called Gadhiraja who ruled over Kanyakubja. He had a daughter called Sathyavathi. When she attained the age of marriage, she married sage Richika. The newly wedded couple longed to have a perfect son and performed a penance. Sage Bhrigu gave them a handful of sanctified rice known as Charu to be consumed by the potential mother. Sathyavathi accepted the Charu and said that her parents too longed to have a son. Rishi Bhrigu gave her another handful of sanctified Charu for her mother after duly chanting the requisite mantras.

The mother and daughter were overwhelmed by their good fortune. When it was time to partake the Charu, the queen wondered if Sathyavathi’s Charu was more powerful than that of hers. After all, the princess had performed the austerities. She thought that if she had a perfect son, the boy would give his parents immense joy. On the other hand if her mother had such a son, Kanyakubja would benefit.

The need of her mother appeared to be more potent. So the two mothers-to-be exchanged their Charu. Sathyavathi was proud that she had done her mother a good turn and had rendered her motherland a great service. She told her husband so. Sage Richika was taken aback by this news. He was aware of the act that sage Bhrigu had customised the Charu.

The handful that was given to his wife Sathyavathi would help them beget a son with Brahmatejas. The queen’s Charu would ensure that her son would be attributed by Kshatratejas. Overenthusiasm and unnecessary speculation had led the women to discount the power of their Guru Bhrigu.

In due course of time Sathyavathi gave birth to sage Jamadagni with martial traits and her mother bore Vishwamitra who went on to become a Brahmarishi.