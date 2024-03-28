On progress of women and their nation

In a man’s world, where women are only secondary to men, can progress be achieved by putting its women first? Does educating the girl child, investing in her health, promoting her interests, and empowering her to think and act morally and ethically result in greater progress than doing all of these to its boys while ignoring the girls? Is there a profound link between the progress of women and the progress of their nation? It turns out that in all of these questions the only answer is an emphatic ‘yes.’