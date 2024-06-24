Onus on Karnataka MPs to chart a new course

As the newly elected representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha prepare to join Parliament, it may be appropriate to reflect on the performance of the previous MPs from Karnataka and flag the lessons they hold for us. The most egregious failure of the previous MPs (17th Lok Sabha) from Karnataka, where 25 out of 28 were from the BJP, is the extent to which they reneged on their responsibilities to uphold and promote the state’s interests.

Even as the BJP defied the cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution and imposed several draconian Acts, Karnataka’s BJP MPs either remained silent about such trends or sought to openly implement various RSS-BJP programmes in their constituencies. Worse yet, they failed to support Karnataka’s rights to fair allocation of GST funds and key programmes such as the MNREGS and drought relief.