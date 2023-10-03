Overcoming perfectionism

In Nia Peeples’ words...”Life is a moving breathing thing. We have to be willing to constantly evolve. Perfection is constant transformation.” Striving to do our best while making progress is the closest to perfection that one can achieve. David burns says, “Aim for success, not for perfection. Never give up your right to be wrong, because then you will lose the ability to learn new things and move forward with your life. Remember that fear always lurks behind perfectionism.”